Grandmother wins multimillion pound Cotswolds house with £10 ticket

Posted on June 17, 2022 0

A grandmother of ten has won a mutimillion pound home in the Cotswolds after entering a competition to raise money for the RSPCA.

Susan Havenhand entered the Omaze competition to win the six bedroom house with a £10 ticket.

The 71-year-old retired school teacher from Somerset had to be convinced by her daughter that she and her husband John had won.

Havenhand says she is a long-time supporter of the RSPCA, a charity for which the competition raised £1 million.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Grandmother wins multimillion pound Cotswolds house with £10 ticket