A grandfather and his four “shining star” grandsons have been identified as the family killed in their holiday cabin by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez last week.

Police said Lopex was killed on Thursday during a shoot-out in Jourdanton, Texas, not far from a cabin where the bodies of Mark Collins and his four grandsons were located earlier that day.

Lopez had been on the run since escaping from a prison bus earlier in May, and last week killed the family in their cabin in a wooded area of Leon County before fleeing in their stolen pick-up truck, police alleged.

He was found in the vehicle and confronted by police. A shoot-out then ensued.

The grandsons – who were identified Waylon Collins, 18; Carson Collins, 16; Hudson Collins, 11; and Bryson Collins, 11 – were all killed in the attack, authorities said on Friday.

Tributes to the “shining star” four have been paid by family in comments to multiple news outlets.

Andy Kahan, the director of victim services and advocacy for Crime Stoppers of Houston, told Friday’s news conferencece that the family’s killing was “absolutely one of the most gut-wrenching scenarios that I’ve dealt with and I’ve seen a lot and been through a lot”.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Grandfather and four ‘shining star’ grandsons identified as family killed by escaped inmate in their fishing cabin