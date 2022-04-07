Grand National 2022: Full list of runners and odds

The 2022 Grand National is set to take place this weekend as Aintree welcomes back one of the most famous races of the year.

It will be the 174th edition of the iconic race as a stacked field of horses and jockeys look to make history for themselves, the trainer and owner.

Of the horses scheduled to run, there will be a maximum field of 40 and an additional four reserves in case of any drop-outs.

The world’s greatest steeplechase is nearly upon us as horse racing fans prepare to descend on Aintree once more.

Here is a full list of the runners and odds.

Who are the runners and what are the odds?

Minella Times (11/1)

Delta Work (15/2)

Easysland (50/1)

Any Second Now (7/1)

Run Wild Fred (20/1)

Lostintranslation (40/1)

Brahma Bull (66/1)

Battleoverdoyen (50/1)

Burrows Saint (20/1)

Mount Ida (20/1)

Longhouse Poet (14/1)

Fiddlerontheroof (14/1)

Two For Gold (28/1)

Santini (33/1)

Samcro (50/1)

Escaria Ten (10/1)

Good Boy Bobby (40/1)

Lord Du Mensil (50/1)

Coko Beach (33/1)

De Rasher Counter (40/1)

Court Maid (66/1)

Kildisart (33/1)

Discorama (33/1)

Top Ville Ben (50/1)

Enjoy D’allen (12/1)

Anibale Fly (40/1)

Dingo Dollar (50/1)

Freewheelin Dylan (50/1)

Class Conti (66/1)

Noble Yeats (22/1)

Mighty Thunder (33/1)

Cloth Cap (16/1)

Snow Leopardess (15/2)

Agusta Gold (50/1)

Phoenix Way (33/1)

Deise Aba (50/1)

Blaklion (50/1)

Poker Party (66/1)

Death Duty (25/1)

Domaine De L’isle (66/1)

Eclair Surf (14/1)

Fortescue (20/1)

Commodore (40/1)

School Boy Hours (33/1)

Romain De Senam (100/1)

Roi Mage (50/1)

Full Back (50/1)

Smoking Gun (80/1)

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Grand National 2022: Full list of runners and odds