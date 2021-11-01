Granada moved clear of the LaLiga bottom three after a fine win at struggling Levante

With both sides languishing towards the foot of the table it was the visitors who eased to victory, winning 3-0 at the Ciutat de Valencia.

German Sanchez got the ball rolling when he broke the deadlock with just seven minutes played.

Luis Suarez doubled the lead before the break before Antonio Puertas sealed just a second league win of the campaign for Granada.

The win saw Robert Moreno’s side move up to 14th in the table, leapfrogging Celta Vigo after they drew 0-0 at Rayo Vallecano.

Meanwhile, Bologna eased to victory at home to Serie A bottom side Cagliari

Lorenzo De Silvestri put the hosts ahead four minutes into the second half with Marko Arnautovic wrapping up a 2-0 with a stoppage time strike after Martin Caceres had been sent off for the visitors.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Granada move clear of LaLiga drop zone with victory at Levante