Grammys 2022: Recording Academy Pulls Down Drakes Nominations From Their Site. Here's Why

Canadian rapper Drake, who had received two nods at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards has reportedly withdrawn his nominations in the final-round ballot. Yes, you heard it right. The ‘Hotline Bling’ singer was nominated for Best Rap Performance (Way 2 Sexy) and Best Rap Album (Certified Lover Boy), but according to a Variety report, the rapper and his management requested the Recording Academy to withdraw his name from the race.

Honouring Drake’s request, the Recording Academy removed his name from their official website, which had initially left many fans puzzled. While the reason behind Drake’s decision to pull out of the Grammys race is unknown, the news instantly sparked off an online debate with fans speculating various reasons for the renowned rappers move. With many suggesting it to be in regards to the lawsuits filed against him post the Astroworld tragedy last month, others ended up calling it another publicity stunt. Check out their reactions here:

@Drake, what are you doing?! What were you thinking?! You’re making a big mistake doing this! #Drake #GRAMMYs“Drake has withdrawn his 2021 Grammy nominations” https://t.co/PgCQQFbQ0L — Rocky Jeter-Webb (@RockyJeterWebb) December 7, 2021

It could be because his #astroworld lawsuits but also #drake has shown in the past he doesn’t always support #thegrammys so maybe he is just standing on that — Rapfest (@RapfestDaily) December 6, 2021

ayo #Drake playa what you doin? You withdrawing from the #grammys? Why, would you rather do the Juno Awards against Barenaked Ladies and the guess who? Some people respect #TheWeeknd for doing the same thing last year, but the consensus in music circles is he’s difficult. Yeahhh. — DJ Not Today (@MrAlvinSane) December 7, 2021

Smart PR. #Drake is going to get more publicity for dropping out than actually winning. https://t.co/r5n73SgHop — Tania Inverso (@Tania_Inverso) December 6, 2021

Drake, who has won four Grammys in the past, has publically expressed his displeasure with the Recording Academy as they have never given him a chance to compete in various categories other than rap. In his 2019 Grammy Award acceptance speech, Drake said, “If there are people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promised you, you already won,” following which his speech was cut short.

With Drake already facing multiple lawsuits post his performance at the Astroworld concert performance with Travis Scott, the 35-year-old pop sensation was also allegedly reported spending nearly $1 million on strippers, just hours after the fatal music concert. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nods with Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and H.E.R. also earning multiple nods in various categories. The prestigious Grammy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on 31 January, 2022.

Cover Image: Shutterstock

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Grammys 2022: Recording Academy Pulls Down Drakes Nominations From Their Site. Here's Why