Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys.

The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.

“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording Academy.

“His contributions and impact to music and our culture are unparalleled.”

Riggs Morales, Chair of the Black Music Collective, described the event as “a reflection of our continued work as we strive to celebrate the greatest and brightest in Black music who transcend beyond race and genre”.

Legend will be celebrated with a performance by Summer Walker, in addition to D-Nice DJing the event with the voice of MC Lyte, Adam Blackstone as the musical director, and remarks made by Jimmy Jam, the first Black Chair of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees.

Legend began his musical career over 20 years ago, working behind the scenes with artists including Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, and Alicia Keys.

After which, he signed with Kanye West’s label, GOOD Music, and released his first album, Get Lifted, which was later certified double platinum.

In 2018, Legend made history as the first Black man to win an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award).

