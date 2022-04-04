Grammys 2022 In Memoriam Did Not Honour Lata Mangeshkar And Desi Twitter Is Disappointed

Last week, the Oscars failed to mention the late musician Lata Mangeshkar as a part of its tributes. Now, the Grammys have also left out the Indian legend who passed away in February this year from its “In Memoriam” segment. The singer who was referred to as the Nightingale of India had a huge influence on the music industry and her loss is felt deeply by her fans who are expectedly upset about her omission from the 94th annual Grammy Awards. However, the singer did get a mention on the Recording Academy’s website.

The Grammys during the “In Memoriam” section of the programme honoured Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who passed away recently, Meat Loaf, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith, DMX and more. Upon finding no mention of Lata Mangeshkar, desi Twitter called out the Recording Academy for neglecting Indian legends. They also pointed out that Bappi Lahiri who has been a member of the Grammy jury pool was also left out.

Here’s what fans are saying:

Both the Oscars and Grammy awards claim to promote diversity but surprisingly none of them bothered to showcase Lata Mangeshkar in their section to remember artists who are no longer with us.#GRAMMYs #Oscars #LataMangeshkar — Nishith Pandya (@nishith_pandya) April 4, 2022

grammy’s suck for not including lata mangeshkar for the memoriam section. she’s one of the most iconic voices to ever grace this earth. just proves once again how isolated the grammy’s are and how they fail to include legendary voices known by billions. yes, billions. — mari fucking loves GLASS ANIMALS (@niziuswithu) April 4, 2022

@RecordingAcad Do you people know Lata Mangeshkar?

Or did you guys forget who that legendary singer was? Like really!? When all the late singers were paid tribute by you, how can you forget her name?! You need to put some serious efforts on this show, seriously!#scammys — Swati Mishra (@craftyswingster) April 4, 2022

The Recording Academy’s website, however, does mention both Mangeshkar and Lahiri as a part of Grammys ‘In Memoriam’ in writing. Click here for the full list.

Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022 while Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on February 15 soon after. The Grammy’s snub is also a reminder of the Oscars failing to mention Lata Mangeshkar and late actor Dilip Kumar – both Bollywood legends worthy of the honour. It has once again raised concerns about diversity.

Cover image: Twitter

