Grammys 2022: Five key moments from this year’s awards ceremony

Posted on April 4, 2022 0

The 64th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night and it was an event full of drama and emotion.

R&B duo Silk Sonic and teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo dominated the major categories, winning seven prizes between them.

Away from the awards, the emotion of the night will not be soon forgotten, with touching tributes paid to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died just over a week ago.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky also made a surprise address at the Grammy’s, urging the musicians to help support his nation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Grammys 2022: Five key moments from this year’s awards ceremony