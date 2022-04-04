Grammys 2022: Five key moments from this year’s awards ceremony

The 64th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night and it was an event full of drama and emotion.

R&B duo Silk Sonic and teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo dominated the major categories, winning seven prizes between them.

Away from the awards, the emotion of the night will not be soon forgotten, with touching tributes paid to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died just over a week ago.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky also made a surprise address at the Grammy’s, urging the musicians to help support his nation.

