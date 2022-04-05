Grammys 2022: BTS Fans Are Furious With Australian Show's Racist Joke; Demand Apology

The Grammys this year might have several memorable moments but nothing comes close to BTS taking over the stage to unleash another smooth performance of their megahit English track ‘Butter’. The 64th annual Grammy Awards saw RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook seated on different tables before entering the stage. Jungkook was lowered from the ceiling while Kim Taehyung aka V flirted a little with Best New Artist winner Olivia Rodrigo in the audience. BTS moments broke the internet. However, a TV show covering the Grammys has come under fire for neglecting all the great highlights and instead added a racist joke in their video.

Australian TV channel The Project has now garnered massive backlash for a video about the 2022 Grammys that has now been deleted. In it, V can be seen mimicking a saxophone playing but the video is edited to portray him coughing and the spreading COVID-19 virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Asian hate and the linking of Asian people to the virus grew at an alarming rate. However, after over two years in the pandemic the stereotype and racism that is still prevalent is shocking. The Project’s video features visuals and audio editing to showcase the virus in an offensive joke. The hosts brought up the fact that BTS members had tested positive ahead of the Grammys. It’s plain sickening!

Fans are now demanding an apology from the Australian channel.

Wtf- we’re Asian doesn’t mean we spread COVID. 😡😡🤬🤬 You should apologize to BTS and especially V. APOLOGIZE TO BTS#StopAsianHate #RespectBTS pic.twitter.com/dYuOafWwoP — Nehu⁶🐼 (@btslover621) April 4, 2022

THIS IS THE ORIGINAL VIDEO

He is vibing the song….JUST GET THE SHIT OUT OF YOUR MIND OR PUT IT TO YOU ONLY

APOLOGIZE TO BTS 💜

APOLOGIZE TO TAEHYUNG 💜#StopAsianHate #RespectBTS#BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/GTBF5UvTFj — bangtan forever (@belovedbybts) April 4, 2022

You should apologize to #BTS especially V, delete the video Grammys/The Project, it’s not funny, we demand a very sincere apology, COVID-19 IS NOT A JOKE! RACISM IS NOT FUNNY! #RespectBTS #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/Ru0wYzv46H — bisexual_libra_army2015_OT7 (@LBA_2015_1998) April 4, 2022

Racism…Not surprised Y’all really think everything is a joke.. i bet y’all won’t do that to anyone else but just Asians ..and there is no point of correcting them . Cause they got on a level.. where nothin can change them except god .. apologize to BTS and Asians#StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/pcQKuLq8Dw — THE USER IS HURT🤕😭 (@_Bangtan_Heart) April 4, 2022

This isn’t the first racist joke referencing BTS from the Grammys. Comedian Trevor Noah who was hosting the event also made racist statements in conversation with the K-pop group. He decided to display his Korean speaking skills by mentioning the Red Light, Green Light song from Squid Game. Here’s what happened:

Now for a palate cleanser –

