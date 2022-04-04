Grammys 2022: ARMYs Call Out Trevor Noah's Racist 'Squid Game' Reference In Chat With BTS

The Grammys this year came with a bunch of surprises. Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Baptiste and Silk Sonic won big at the star-studded ceremony that honours the best talents in the music industry. One of the great highlights of the show that was held in Las Vegas was a stunning performance of ‘Butter’ by K-pop group BTS. The boy band took over the stage in what is easily their best version of the megahit track. Between Jungkook swooping in from the ceiling and V flirting with Olivia Rodrigo, a lot went down at the event. However, fans have raised concerns over an exchange between comedian Trevor Noah who was hosting the ceremony and BTS.

Trevor Noah started out fine as he announced that Kim Namjoon aka RM is his bias. “I call dibs on RM. You guys can fight over everybody else,” he announced. Later during their chat, Noah sang the “Red Light, Green Light” song from Netflix’s hit Korean drama Squid Game. While the song came up as a way for the comedian to showcase his Korean speaking skills, it did not sit well with ARMYs who immediately called out the racist reference.

Fans are understandably furious.

Meanwhile, fans are also loving RM’s highly relatable response to Noah’s reference and terrible singing:

And now, for a palate cleanser, here’s a glimpse of Best New Artist winner Olivia Rodrigo joining BTS’ Grammys performance from the audience:

