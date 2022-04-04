Grammys 2022: ARMYs Call Out Trevor Noah's Racist 'Squid Game' Reference In Chat With BTS

The Grammys this year came with a bunch of surprises. Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Baptiste and Silk Sonic won big at the star-studded ceremony that honours the best talents in the music industry. One of the great highlights of the show that was held in Las Vegas was a stunning performance of ‘Butter’ by K-pop group BTS. The boy band took over the stage in what is easily their best version of the megahit track. Between Jungkook swooping in from the ceiling and V flirting with Olivia Rodrigo, a lot went down at the event. However, fans have raised concerns over an exchange between comedian Trevor Noah who was hosting the ceremony and BTS.

Trevor Noah started out fine as he announced that Kim Namjoon aka RM is his bias. “I call dibs on RM. You guys can fight over everybody else,” he announced. Later during their chat, Noah sang the “Red Light, Green Light” song from Netflix’s hit Korean drama Squid Game. While the song came up as a way for the comedian to showcase his Korean speaking skills, it did not sit well with ARMYs who immediately called out the racist reference.

Watch the full video here:

Fans are understandably furious.

Out of all the fantastic jokes available, you had to be racist. It’s humiliating to be a racist at the Grammys as someone who speaks out against racism. @Trevornoah #GRAMMYs #BTSARMY #BTSxGrammys #btsgrammy2022 — bear (@YEEEEETTTTBish) April 4, 2022

did trevor noah just make a squid game joke….? in front of bts…to their faces?? like are you not embarrassed — iris.⁷⋆ (@heywcrds) April 4, 2022

trevor noah making a squid game joke at bts is like… aren’t you a comedian and a political commentator? shouldn’t you know better? — anti nft (@chaos_or_commun) April 4, 2022

nahh cuz what does bts have to do whith squid games trevor noah? — kln. (@kln1234567) April 4, 2022

anyone else think the squid game thing was super irrelevant to bts and kinda racist, and then they bring up friends yet again… — madi⁷ VEGAS D3&D4 ✨ (@jkaysuga) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, fans are also loving RM’s highly relatable response to Noah’s reference and terrible singing:

trevor noah: i learnt some korean!! [repeats the red light green light chant from squid game] will that help me at an airport?? joon: okay… so… — yoongi wife (REAL) (@miniminicult) April 4, 2022

BTS with Trevor Noah during the #Grammys!! Lmao, he learned it from Squid game 😭😂😂 and the way RM said ‘what do we do then..’ !! pic.twitter.com/xlfY9ABLsf — ⟭⟬♡- BackUp (@BTSArmy_47) April 4, 2022

And now, for a palate cleanser, here’s a glimpse of Best New Artist winner Olivia Rodrigo joining BTS’ Grammys performance from the audience:

Read all about the moment that broke the internet here:

Grammys 2022: BTS’ V’s Smooth Flirtatious Moment With Olivia Rodrigo Has Started A Frenzy!

Cover image: thedailyshow/Instagram

