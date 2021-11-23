Grammys 2022: Abba receive first ever Grammy nomination

Abba have received their first-ever Grammy nomination for their single, “I Still Have Faith in You”.

The Swedish pop group are among the acts competing for Record of the Year at next year’s ceremony, which will take place in February.

Other nominees include Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett for their duet, “I Get a Kick Out of You”.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches”, “Right On Time” by Brandie Carlile and “Freedom” by Daniel Caesar are also up for the accolade.

Until now, Abba’s only Grammys recognition was to be inducted into the Recording Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2015. The nod comes 48 years after the band first formed.

They released their longawaited final album, Voyage, earlier this month. Read The Independent’s five-star review here.

Elsewhere on the nominations, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo swept the board and received nods in all four big categories, a feat most recently achieved by fellow teenage pop star, Billie Eilish.

See the full list of nominations here.

