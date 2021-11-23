Grammy nominations 2022: Kanye West’s collaboration with Marilyn Manson nominated

Kanye West’s collaboration with Marilyn Manson has been nominated for a Grammy.

The track, “Jail”, featured on West’s recent album, Donda and drew criticism at the time for the fact Manson appeared in the song’s credits. The song also featured ‘Jay-Z’ who delivers a verse on the track, which has been nominated for Best Rap Song.

Manson is currently facing multiple lawsuits from women – including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood – who claim that he sexually and physically abused them.

Manson has denied all allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

In August, West, who is now officially known as “Ye”, brought out Manson at a Donda listening party that took place in Chicago – a move which drew heavy criticism for Ye.

Similarly, more controversy followed when Ye brought out Manson again at his Sunday Service, which was held on 31 October.

The event, which was also attended by Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch, saw choir members wearing white outfits while singing gospel numbers.

Meanwhile, Last month, a US judge allowed Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco’s lawsuit, accusing Manson of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse, to proceed.

In her federal lawsuit filed in April, Bianco alleged that Manson inflicted cuts and bruises that left permanent scars on her body while they were living together. She also alleged that Manson chased her with an axe and would repeatedly play her sex scene in Game of Thrones to guests in order to humiliate her.

Manson was dropped from his record label earlier this year with his booking agent CAA announcing that it had severed ties with him.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Grammy nominations 2022: Kanye West’s collaboration with Marilyn Manson nominated