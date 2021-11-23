Grammy Nominations 2021: John Batiste leads with eleven nominations

The nominations for this year’s 64th Grammy nominations are being unveiled this evening (23rd November).
The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 31st January and will be broadcast live on CBS.
Changes to the nominations process were unveiled by the Grammy committee in April. They announce an end to its practice of secret-committee nominations in its main four categories alongside two new awards: the Música Urbana Album and Global Music Performance.
After receiving criticism about its voter pool, it also expanded this to include more voters from underrepresented backgrounds.
Jon Batiste leads all nominees with 11, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. have eight each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are tied with seven nominations.
ABBA have been nominated for Record of the Year – the first time they have ever been nominated.
You can see the full list of nominations below…
Record of the Year
ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Best Dance Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake – Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
Caribou – You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol – Alive
Tiësto – the Business
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra – Lost You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
H.E.R. – Damage
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste – I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease 2
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat – Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane
Best Rap Song
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat – best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Alex Cuba – Mendó
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – Cry
Billy Strings – Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool
Jon Batiste – Cry
Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best Americana Album
Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos – Native Sons
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand for Myself
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Renewal
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Traditional Blues Album
Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues
Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Watson – Take Me Back
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops
Chia Wa – My People
Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco
Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Etana – Pamoja
Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
Sean Paul – Live N Livin
Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence
Spice – 10
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marías – Cinema
Yebba – Dawn
Low – Hey What
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)
Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd
Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys – Alicia
Patricia Barber – Clique
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears
Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9
Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
