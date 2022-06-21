Graham Norton speaks about 'sad' decision to stop Ukraine hosting Eurovision

Posted on June 21, 2022 0

The decision to stop Ukraine hosting Eurovision due to the Russian invasion is “sad” and must have been “difficult” for the European Broadcasting Union, Graham Norton has said.

The broadcaster, who famously provides amusing commentary for the singing contest for the BBC, was speaking at the launch of Paramount+ in the UK on Monday (20 June).

“[The EBU] didn’t want to give that news to Ukraine, and nobody wanted that to happen,” Norton said.

Norton said he did not know if the BBC would host the contest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Graham Norton speaks about 'sad' decision to stop Ukraine hosting Eurovision