Graham Norton speaks about 'sad' decision to stop Ukraine hosting Eurovision

The decision to stop Ukraine hosting Eurovision due to the Russian invasion is “sad” and must have been “difficult” for the European Broadcasting Union, Graham Norton has said.

The broadcaster, who famously provides amusing commentary for the singing contest for the BBC, was speaking at the launch of Paramount+ in the UK on Monday (20 June).

“[The EBU] didn’t want to give that news to Ukraine, and nobody wanted that to happen,” Norton said.

Norton said he did not know if the BBC would host the contest.

