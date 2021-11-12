‘Govinda Mera Naam’: Karan Johar Drops Family-Entertainer Starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani

Vicky Kaushal is riding the high wave, making news wherever he goes. And no, I’m not talking about his rumoured upcoming wedding with actress Katrina Kaif. The National Award-winning actor has a great line-up of films including the newly dropped and announced Govinda Mera Naam. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is being touted as a family entertainer.

Johar even took to social media to share new posters to mark the same. While sharing Kaushal’s character poster he wrote, “Meet Govinda Waghmare! Heart of gold and dance moves are bold! Presenting #GovindaNaamMera, where there will be unlimited laughter, confusion and chaos!” While promising a fun and laugh riot, the filmmaker also revealed that the film will release on June 10, 2022.

He also introduced the masses to Pednekar’s Mrs. Waghmare aka the ‘hottie wife’ and Advani’s ‘naughty girlfriend’ while sharing their respective character posters. And while it does look generic one is certainly hoping big things from the makers and the crackling ensemble.

What’s a story without a few twists? And what’s a story without a gorgeous lady to bring them! #GovindaNaamMera, a package of entertainment for you is coming to cinemas on 10th June, 2022!@apoorvamehta18 @AndhareAjit @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @advani_kiara #ShashankKhaitan pic.twitter.com/vZIRCNRseg — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 12, 2021

Govinda Mera Naam is co-produced by Khaitan and Viacom18 Studios. Earlier a similar project by Khaitan titled Mr Lele with Varun Dhawan in the lead was shelved. The director had even tweeted, “Hi Guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It’s a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place.”

Meanwhile, Kaushal is gearing up for many big-ticket releases like Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur where he will be seen playing the part of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He is also attached to The Immortal Ashwatthama where he will reunite with his Uri: The Surgical Strike director Adita Dhar and alongside Sara Ali Khan. It is reportedly being planned as a trilogy. Even Pednekar has many projects in the pipeline including Badhai Do, a spiritual sequel to 2018 film Badhaai Ho, with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar. On the other front, Advani has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where she will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and others. Another ensemble she is a part of is Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

SEE ALSO: ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls & Vicky Kaushal’ Review: Very ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ Vibe Without Laila

Cover Image: Karan Johar/Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : ‘Govinda Mera Naam’: Karan Johar Drops Family-Entertainer Starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani