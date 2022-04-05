Government’s LGBT+ business adviser quits over U-turn on trans conversion therapy

The government’s LGBT+ business adviser has quit his role in protest at the decision to U-turn on a conversion therapy ban for trans people.

Iain Anderson, who was appointed to the role in 2021 by the equalities minister, Liz Truss, accused the government of attempting to wage a “woke war” on the community.“

This came as a complete bolt out of the blue. Not just to me but to Liz Truss and the government’s LGBT envoy. It came on the very day of International Transgender Visibility. I was completely shocked,” he told ITV News.

Mr Anderson wrote in a resignation letter: “It has been the honour of my life to serve as the UKs first-ever LGBT+ business champion. However, I feel I have no choice but to tender my resignation from this role.

“I do this with a very heavy heart. As a young gay man I lived through fear and oppression under the backdrop of Section 28. I could never have dreamt then that a government – any government -would appoint an LGBT+ champion later in my lifetime.

“However the recent leaking of a plan to drop the government’s flagship legislation protecting LGBT+ people from conversion therapy was devastating. Conversion therapy is abhorrent.

“Only hours later to see this plan retracted but briefing take place that trans people would be excluded from the legislation and therefore not have the same immediate protections from this practice was deeply damaging to my work.”

