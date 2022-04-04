Government’s ‘ethics chief’ supplied karaoke machine for Downing Street party

The government’s former chief advisor on ethics has apologised after being fined by police for attending a lockdown party on Whitehall.

Helen McNamara is among the first group of people to be given a Fixed Penalty Notice in connection to the ‘partygate’ scandal.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reports that Ms MacNamara brought a karaoke machine to a leaving bash for Downing Street aide Hannah Young.

The event reportedly took place in the Cabinet Secretary’s Whitehall office on 18 June 2020 at a time when all indoor gatherings were banned.

Members of the public had also been told not to sing in public to stop the spread of Covid-19 – with hymns of the agenda at funerals.

Ms McNamara, who was the director general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2018 to 2020 said: “I am sorry for the error of judgement I have shown. I have accepted and paid the fixed penalty notice.”

She was reportedly fined £50 for the offence. Her role in government was to ensure the highest standards of propriety, integrity, and governance.

The ex-deputy Cabinet Secretary has since left government and now works for the Premier League.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 events, including as many as six that prime minister Boris Johnson is said to have attended.

The force has sent out more than 100 questionnaires, including one to the prime minister in February.

An initial round of 20 fixed penalty notices have been issued by the force in connection with the Partygate scandal, with more expected.

