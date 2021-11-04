In a U-turn on plans for a Tory-dominated committee to rewrite House of Commons sleaze rules, Jacob Rees-Mogg has told MPs he will seek cross-party talks on changes.

And the Tory leader of the Commons said he wanted to “break the link” between reform of standards procedures and the case of former minister Owen Paterson, who dodged a 30-day suspension after Tory MPs voted to spare him on Wednesday.

The vote prompted outrage, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer branding it government “corruption” and the chair of the current Standards Committee, Chris Bryant, describing it as the kind of action that might be expected in Russia.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Government U-turns on plan for new sleaze committee after widespread backlash