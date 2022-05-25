Government issues licence to permit the sale of Chelsea

The UK Government has announced it has reached a position where it can issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea.

Todd Boehly’s £4.25billion takeover of the Stamford Bridge club was approved by the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

“Late last night the UK Government reached a position where we could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea Football Club,” read a Government statement.

“Following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, the Government has worked hard to ensure Chelsea Football Club has been able to continue to play football. But we have always been clear that the long-term future of the club could only be secured under a new owner.”

