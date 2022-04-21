Government ditches attempt to delay Boris Johnson Partygate investigation in major U-turn

The government has ditched an attempt to delay a vote on a new probe into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament over Partygate.
Conservative MPs will be given a free vote on Labour’s motion seeking a parliamentary investigation into claims the PM lied about the scandal.
Speaking only moments before a debate on the motion, Commons Leader Mark Spencer said: The prime minister has indicated he’s keen for the House to decide on the business later today.”
The Tory minister added: “The vote on the unamended House business will be a free vote to all Conservative MPs and that’ll be the case this afternoon.”
