Government cancels LGBT+ conference after backlash over conversion therapy U-turn

The government’s long-touted global LGBT+ conference has been cancelled after an intense backlash over Boris Johnson’s U-turn on banning conversion therapy for trans people.

It comes just 24 hours after 100 organisations pulled out of the event, and the resignation of the government’s LGBT+ business adviser on Tuesday, accusing ministers of waging a “woke war” on the community.

Several hours of crunch talks had taken place to try and salvage the event, but the boycott has left organisers unable to continue as planned, according to the BBC.

The conference — Safe To Be Me — was due to take place in London this summer, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the first official Pride marches in the capital, and has been long championed by Liz Truss.

Ms Truss, who holds the equalities brief alongside her role as foreign secretary, said last year the event “will take aim at the prejudices LGBT people still face” and bring together members of the community.

Last week officials and ministers, including Ms Truss, were blindsided by Mr Johnson’s plan — leaked last week — to U-turn on a pledge to introduce a legislative ban on so-called conversion therapy.

After promoting outrage, No 10 partially backtracked, insisting legislation would be introduced, but only for gay conversion therapy — a discredited practice that seeks to change or suppress an individual’s sexual identity.

But with anger escalating, organisations representing LGBT+ charities and HIV organisations last night pulled out of the equalities conference.

The LGBT+ Consortium, an umbrella body for charities working in the UK, said the government’s plans to scrap planned legislation to outlaw conversion practices was “abhorrent”.

In a further move on Tuesday, Iain Anderson, who was appointed last year to be the government’s LGBT+ champion for business and play a key role in the conference, announced his resignation.

“I was LGBT business champion not LGB or T, and that’s why I’m walking away,” he told ITV News, suggesting ministers were trying to “drive a wedge” among trans and lesbian, gay and bisexual people.

He said the decision not to legislation for a ban on conversion therapy for trans people — leaked on the International Transgender Visibility day — came as a “bolt out of the blue”.

In his resignation letter, he added: “The recent leaking of a plan to drop the government’s flagship legislation protecting LGBT+ people from conversion therapy was devastating. conversion therapy is abhorrent.

“Only hours later to see this plan retracted but briefing take place that trans people would be excluded from the legislation and therefore not have the same immediate protections from this practice was deeply damaging to my work.”

Downing Street has been approached for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Government cancels LGBT+ conference after backlash over conversion therapy U-turn