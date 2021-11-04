Government accused of ‘bullying standards watchdog out of job’, after minister questions her future

Boris Johnson’s government has been accused of attempting to “bully” the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone out of her job after a cabinet minister said she should consider her position.

Labour said it was “appalling” for the government to question the future of the standards watchdog after Conservative MPs vote to save Owen Paterson from a 30-day suspension and establish a new, Tory-led committee to review the standards system.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng appeared to back Mr Paterson’s own call for Ms Stone to “consider her position” on Wednesday – making it clear the government wanted an overhaul of the standards system.

The business secretary told Sky News: “It’s difficult to see what the future of the commissioner is, given the fact that we’re reviewing the process, that we’re overturning and trying to reform this whole process.”

Mr Kwarteng said it was “natural” for Ms Stone to review whether she should continue. “It’s up to the commissioner to decide her position … To consider her position is a natural thing. I’m not saying she should resign.”

Labour’s shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire responded: “Having already ripped up the rules policing MP’s behaviour to protect one of their own, it is appalling that this corrupt government is now trying to bully the standards commissioner out of her job.”

She added: “Boris Johnson must immediately distance himself from these latest attempts to poison British politics. And all decent people of all political beliefs must stand against these naked attempts by Tory MPs to avoid scrutiny of their behaviour.”

Labour chair Anneliese Dodds later said ministers were “bullying” and criticising the “referee” when a Tory MP had been found to have done something wrong.

She told Sky News: “She shouldn’t be bullied by Conservative government – she was doing her job and doing it independent. It’s frankly appalling that you see those government figures seeking to bully her at this stage.”

Ms Stone’s office told The Independent that she intends to remain in post until the end of her term in December 2022, and the existing standards committee has insisted that it will continue its work.

Dozens of Tories abstained and 13 rebelled after being told to vote instead for an amendment to establish a new, Conservative-led, committee to reconsider both Mr Paterson’s case and whether a new standards system is needed.

Labour MP Chris Bryant, chair of the standards committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “Nobody’s abolished the standards committee – it still exists.”

On the Tory plan for a new committee, he said: “We never set up a committee without cross-party agreement. How could you possibly change the rules without cross-party agreement? … The government has created a rod for its own back here. This will not end well.”

The row was triggered when Ms Stone’s investigation found he repeatedly lobbied on behalf of two companies for which he was acting as a paid consultant, Randox and Lynn’s Country Foods.

Mr Paterson claimed the investigation was unfairly conducted and argued the manner in which it was carried out had played a “major role” in his wife Rose’s suicide last year.

