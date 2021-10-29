Government accelerates planning for collapse of energy supplier Bulb, report says

The government is accelerating plans to deal with the potential collapse of Bulb, the UK’s seventh largest energy supplier, according to a report.

If Bulb were to collapse, energy regulator Ofgem would need to find new suppliers for 1.7 million customers.

Sky News reported on Friday that Bulb could cease trading as soon as next week. Industry sources told Sky that it was “highly unlikely” Bulb would survive through November without new funding.

A Bulb spokesperson said on Friday: “Our discussions with multiple parties to secure additional funding continue to make good progress and we’re encouraged by the drop in wholesale energy prices.

“We expect the government to monitor wholesale prices and their effect on the whole industry, but ministers and Ofgem have been clear we must emerge from the energy crisis with a competitive and innovative market, rather than a return to the oligopoly of the past.”

