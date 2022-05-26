Gorr The God Butcher Inspired Memes Are Internet's Latest Fodder And Even Christian Bale Would Love Them

With Marvel finally dropping the much-awaited electrifying trailer of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ earlier this week, MCU fans have been going gaga while attempting to decipher the two-minute fifteen-seconds trailer. And after sharing a string of theories online, fans have now moved onto memes part where the first character to take the route is none other than Christian Bale’s Gorr The God Butcher.

After much speculations, Marvel finally introduced MCU to the main villain of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ whose actions force Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to come out of his retirement and save the world from the galactic destroyer. While Gorr’s character seems to be quite intimidating, he has also been the subject of hilarious memes that have left the interent in splits. Check out a few here:

Gorr gonna butcher some gods in the trailer like… #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/Qr5bMnr3Ef — Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) May 24, 2022

Marvel put Gorr in the trailer so he would become a meme. No question. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/egFVUisb8k — Brandon Matthews (@RCDiscussion) May 24, 2022

Look, Gorr the God Butcher doesn’t look like Voldemort. He looks like Death from The Seventh Seal. Or Bill and Ted if that’s more your speed. pic.twitter.com/1lxM00c3YK — Fear and Loathing in Rox Vegas (@EmpGonzo) May 24, 2022

Gorr the God Butcher looks fucking terrifying don’t get me wrong but ngl this is just a meme image. pic.twitter.com/fUysnQeHKs — Darth Chenobi (@DarthChenobi) May 24, 2022

While the upcoming Taika Waititi directorial will expected to feature an epic battle between Gorr the God Butcher and Thor, the addition of Zeus (Russell Crowe) and other gods makes the upcoming Marvel project one of the most-anticipated movies of 2022.

In addition to the much-talked about character Gorr the God Butcher, the trailer of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ also features the Mighty Thor, essayed by Natalie Portman, who played Jane Foster in the previous Thor instalments. Plus, the return of Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, adds more fire power to Thor’s side in the battle against Bale’s Gorr.

Slated to release on July 8, 2022, the Taika Waititi film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will also re-introduce MCU to Chris Pratt (Star-Lord/Peter Quill) and his team members from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

