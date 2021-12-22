Gordon Ramsay sends message of support to daughter Holly as she celebrates one year sober

Gordon Ramsay has said he is “proud” of his daughter Holly as she celebrates one year without alcohol.

The TV chef made the comment on an Instagram post by his 21-year-old daughter, in which she wrote candidly about her relationship with drinking, including her decision to go tee-total after reaching her “lowest point” last year.

She wrote: “I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn’t improving my mental health – which for me, comes first…

“This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could – and that meant removing alcohol from my life.”

Holly added: “Alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all. And that is something, unfortunately, I learned the hard way.”

In the comments below, chef Ramsay posted a heart emoji with the words: “@hollyramsayy what an incredible young lady and words can’t explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad.”

Emily Clarkson, daughter of former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, added: “You have so much power… well done angel.”

Holly is the second oldest of Ramsay’s five children with his wife, the broadcaster Tana. Their daughter Tilly recently competed on the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

