GOP leader McCarthy says Madison Cawthorn ‘lost my trust’ over ‘orgies’ and ‘cocaine’ claims

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not hold anything back as he publicly excoriated one of his own fellow Republicans on Wednesday for comments the freshman congressman made about drug use and sexual deviancy was rife on Capitol Hill.

Mr McCarthy and minority whip Steve Scalise met with Mr Cawthorn briefly on Wednesday, and a flushed Cawthorn refused to answer questions from reporters as he emerged with an aide in the minutes after the conversation.

The House Republican leader was less reserved in his own comments about the situation, and spoke to reporters afterwards.

“He’s lost my trust is gonna have to earn it back. And I laid out everything that I find is unbecoming,” Mr McCarthy told reporters, according to Axios, before noting that the 26-year-old Republican from North Carolina had changed his story when confronted by the two members of leadershiop.

“This is unacceptable. There’s no evidence to this. He changes what he [says] and that’s not becoming of a Congressman…He did not tell the truth,” said Mr McCarthy.

More follows…

