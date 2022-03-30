GOP candidate shoots at 'godless commie' vote counting machine in campaign advert

A Republican Oklahoma state Senate candidate posted a campaign ad in which he shoots a mock Dominion voting machine.

Jarrin Jackson, who is running for state office in Oklahoma, posted the video on Monday. In the advertisement, he approaches a printer and asks “Who owns this?”

The lid of the printer is labelled “Property of: Godless Commies.”

Dominion Voting Systems was the focus on numerous conspiracy theories following the 2020 election. There has never been any evidence that the company engaged in any fraudulent activity regarding the election.

Other phrases are written on the printer, including “Don’t Believe the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” “I’m Not Legal,” and “I’m coming for your children.”

He then pulls the printer’s paper tray out to reveal messages which have been written on sheets of paper in black marker. Those phrases include “Burn the Bible” and “Steal Elections, Destroy America, New World Order.”

“Just got off the horn with the Constitution, and it says its my God-given right to defend my way of life, and seeing as how that Dominion voting machine right there represents major threats to my life, my way of life, my family, my future,” he says before saying he “caught” the printer and was going to “dispense with some justice.”

He looks off-screen before saying “don’t tell anyone.” Mr Jackson then takes a rifle and fires at the printer from about four feet away. He ends the video over the Frank Sinatra song “My Way,” saying “America.”

Beyond the fact that Dominion voting machine conspiracy theories have been roundly debunked, Mr Jackson’s argument for why the Constitution grants him the right to destroy the machine could just as easily be made for a Democratic lawmaker or even a Democratic voter.

The Daily Beast spoke with a Dominion representative about the video.

“Election misinformation is dangerous on its own, but violent demonstrations directly endanger our employees and customers who have been targets of ongoing harassment and threats,” they said.

Dominion has launched several billion dollar lawsuits against individuals who pushed election conspiracies focused on their voting machines. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell are all defendants in lawsuits brought by Dominion.

Mr Jackson previously ran as a congressional candidate for Oklahoma’s 2nd district, but lost the primary in 2018. He came in distant second to Congressman Markwayne Mullin, scoring only 25 per cent of the primary vote.

Oklahoma’s 2nd district incumbent, Mary Quinn, is planning to run for Mr Mullins’ seat as he aims to challenge Senator Jim Inhofe for his seat.

