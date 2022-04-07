The family of late rapper Goonew has defended their decision to place what was allegedly the artist’s “embalmed corpse” on stage for his memorial service.

The Maryland rapper, real name Markelle Morrow, was shot and killed on 18 March.

This week, images and video footage circulated on social media purporting to show Goonew’s family and friends partying at Washington DC club Bliss, while his dead body – dressed in jeans, a hoodie, trainers and a crown – is propped up on stage.

Goonews mother, Patrice, and his sister Ariana, told TMZ that they wanted to display his body after seeing other services do something similar.

His sister apparently told the publication that Goonew hadn’t wanted to be buried in a suit, and didn’t attend church, so they felt it would be inappropriate to have him in a casket.

The owners of Bliss are reportedly investigating whether the body was real.

In a statement, a representative said the club was “never made aware of what would transpire” during a $40 event Sunday that was billed as “The Final Show” for Goonew.

The club said it had been contacted by a local funeral home and asked to rent out its venue for the “homecoming celebration”.

It has offered a “sincere apology to all those who may be upset or offended”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Goonew: Rapper’s family defend decision to prop ‘dead body’ on club stage for memorial service