Google to pay $118m settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit

Google has agreed to pay $118m to approximately 15,500 employees in a class-action gender discrimination lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which first emerged in 2017, alleges that the tech giant systematically discriminated against its female employees in pay and promotions.

Google denied all allegations and said that it has fully complied with all rules and laws at all times.

The settlement is yet to be approved by a judge.

A preliminary settlement hearing will be held on 21 June.

