Google Relaxes Work From Home Policy For Employees As It Plans To Reopen Offices Later This Year

Google has relaxed its work from home policy as it is planning to reopen offices with the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions being relaxed in some locations. Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said that the tech giant will allow 20 percent of its employees to continue work from home system even after it reopens office later this year. The company is giving more flexibility to employees and the entire plan has been outlined by the CEO. The tech giant has shifted towards a more lenient policy months after announcing a strict approach to the return to work. The move comes as more and more tech companies are offering greater flexibility to workers.

The company which owns extensive Silicon Valley real estate had announced in December that it would have workers spend three days a week in the office. Now, it has said that around 60 percent of employees coming on-site for few days a week. Also, 20 percent of others will be working from home and 20 percent will work in new office locations. In an email to employees, the Google CEO noted that most of the employees would like to be on campus sometimes.

“There were thousands of people who working in locations separate from their core team even before the pandemic struck. I am sure that this number is going to increase in the near future as we are developing more remote roles. We are also working on creating fully all-remote sub-teams,” Pichai said in the mail. In a month or two, Google will let employees know more about how they can avail work from different offices or permanently work from. Google at the moment allows any employee to work from anywhere other than the assigned office for four weeks per year. This is an increase from two weeks. Pichai wrote that some of the employees may be required to present in the office for more than three days a week because of their job requirements.