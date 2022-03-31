Google launches new logo for Chrome in the 100th version of browser

Google has announced a new logo for its Chrome browser.

The Chrome browser was introduced in 2008, and this is the fourth logo that the company has released.

It comes in concordance with the version 100 update which Google rolls out every four weeks across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS.

The latest iteration of the logo flattens it entirely, removing the shadows from the 2014 logo and brings it in line with the icons for Google’s other services.

As well as a new look the version 100 update also removes the low-data ‘lite mode’ from the Android app, with the company arguing that because mobile data costs have decreased and the browser has become more efficient with the information it sends over the internet that this alternative is no longer necessary.

It also fixes a number of bugs from the previous iteration.

There were concerns that version 100 of the browser could have caused issues for websites that only recognize two-digit version numbers.

“Chrome is also running experiments to ensure that reporting a three-digit value in the minor version part of the string does not result in breakage,” the company said, “since the minor version in the Chrome User-Agent string has reported 0 for a very long time.”

Google Chrome remains the most popular browser in the world, with a 65 per cent global market share. Other competing browsers struggle to maintain ten per cent of the market.

Chromium, the technology behind the browser, also now powers Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi, Brave, and other competing services.

