Google I/O 2022: How to watch Google’s developer conference online

Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

The keynote will reveal hardware and software announcements for the next 12 months, and is expected to give customers their first proper view of Android 13, the new operating system expected to be rolled out later this year.

It could also see the launch of Google’s long-rumoured watch, a new Pixel phone, and possibly new Pixel Buds Pro headphones.

The Google I/O keynote will be live-streamed via YouTube. It will also be available on-demand after the event has closed.

The keynote will start streamed from the Shoreline Amphitheatre from Tuesday 11 May to Wednesday 12 May at 12:00pm PDT.

Across the world, the event will start at these times:

San Francisco – 12:00 PDT

New York – 15:00 EDT

London – 20:00 BST

Berlin – 21:00 CEST

New Delhi – 00:30 IST

Tokyo – 04:00 JST

Sydney – 05:00 AEST

While the schedule includes talks on artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, and other subjects, most people will only want to view the opening keynote, where the majority of consumer-facing announcements are usually made.

