Google finally brings 50-year-old feature to Drive

Google has finally added a core function to its Drive cloud storage service.

The update brings the Copy and Paste keyboard shortcuts to Google Drive via the Chrome browser, using Ctrl + C (or ⌘ + C on Mac), Ctrl + X and Ctrl + V.

A link to the file and its title will also be captured when using copy and paste, so they can be easily shared in a document or an email.

Users can now also open files and folders in a new tab using Ctrl + Enter, quickly letting them view multiple files at once or use different tabs to organize files more easily between two different folder locations.

Google says the cut and paste functionality, which was originally invented in the 1970s, is rolling out now and will be available to everyone by 4 June.

In addition, users can to paste shortcuts to files rather than duplicating versions of them throughout Drive. This can be done by using Ctrl or Cmd + Shift + V.

Late last month, Google added expanded options for keeping personal information from its search results.

The company that it will let people request that personal contact information like phone numbers, email and physical addresses be removed from search results.

The new policy also allows the removal of other information that may pose a risk for identity theft, such as confidential log-in credentials.

The company said in a statement that open access to information is vital, “but so is empowering people with the tools they need to protect themselves and keep their sensitive, personally identifiable information private.”

Google is also set to launch new hardware later this year, including its Pixel 7 smartphone, the new Pixel Watch, and the Pixel Buds Pro headphones.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Google finally brings 50-year-old feature to Drive