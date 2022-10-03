‘Goodbye’, ‘Werewolf By Night’, ‘One Piece Red’ And Everything Else Releasing This Week In Theatre/OTT

The first week of October has a few big screen releases like Bollywood’s Goodbye led by Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna alongside a Hollywood release Ticket To Paradise led by Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Both are feel-good family films with a bit of romance and uncovering of family feuds. Meanwhile, on OTT, Disney+ Hotstar is set to release Marvel’s latest Halloween special titled Werewolf by Night. Some of the weekly releases include She-Hulk, House of The Dragon, Rings of Power, Criminal Justice, Little Women, and more.

Here are all the movies and shows releasing on the big screen and the small screen this week:

Werewolf by Night (Disney+ Hotstar) October 7

The latest Marvel Studios project is a Halloween special based on a dangerous monster. The film will follow a group of secret monster hunters competing for a powerful relic and fighting a monster of the night, a werewolf. The film will see Gael García Bernal starring as Jack Russell aka Werewolf by Night, along with actors Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris.

One Piece: RED (Theatres) October 7

The anticipated anime release is finally hitting the big screens in India. It follows Uta, a beloved singer, renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. However, she revealed that for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert taking place on the “Island of Music” Elegia.

Ticket To Paradise (Theatres) October 7

The family dramedy sees a divorce couple coming face to face for their daughters wedding in Bali. The film follows Julia Roberts as Georgia Cotton and George Clooney as David Cotton who attempt to stop their daughter from marrying her boyfriend and making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

Goodbye (Theatres) October 7

Led by Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandada, the film titled, Goodbye is a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film created quite the buzz with the emotional trailer was uneviled. It explores the rocky relationship of a father-daughter duo after the death of his wife.

RakshaBandhan (ZEE5) October 5

Led by Akshay Kumar the film follows Lala Kedarnath is the eldest and only brother of four sisters named Gayatri, Durga, Laxmi and Saraswati who runs a chat shop named Premlata Chat Bhandar. Before his ailing mother died, Lala promised he would not get married until all of his sisters were wed. While he aims to fulfill the promise it is causing trouble in his love life and his girlfirned Sapna.

House Of The Dragon (Disney+ Hotstar) October 3

The latest episode released on Monday morning and has become one of the fan favourites already. The episode not only uncovered the brimming tension between Alicent and Rhaenyra. Daemon’s return back to his family has also brought up some unchecked emotions for the Targaryens amid the loss of Laena Velaryon.

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (Amazon Prime Video) October 6

The latest episode has brought both sides together for the big fight of good vs evil in Middle Earth. With Galadriel in the Southlands she had finally brought the Humans their promised King and is set to begin her conquest to find Sauron.

