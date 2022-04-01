Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin falls victim to April Fool’s Day prank live on-air

Posted on April 1, 2022 0

Laura Tobin fell victim to an April Fool’s Day prank live on Good Morning Britain on Friday morning.

The meteorologist was presenting from a greenhouse where she was joined by a guest called Matt, who claimed to be holding a plant pot and an incredibly unique flower, the result of an extensive “breeding programme.”

Explaining to Laura that he had named the plant after her, Matt attempted to pass it over to her, but instead dropped it.

Laura was left covering her mouth in shock, as the broadcast cut back to a “shellshocked” Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin falls victim to April Fool’s Day prank live on-air