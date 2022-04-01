Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin falls victim to April Fool’s Day prank live on-air

Laura Tobin fell victim to an April Fool’s Day prank live on Good Morning Britain on Friday morning.

The meteorologist was presenting from a greenhouse where she was joined by a guest called Matt, who claimed to be holding a plant pot and an incredibly unique flower, the result of an extensive “breeding programme.”

Explaining to Laura that he had named the plant after her, Matt attempted to pass it over to her, but instead dropped it.

Laura was left covering her mouth in shock, as the broadcast cut back to a “shellshocked” Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

