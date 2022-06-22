Good Morning Britain gatecrashed by anti-government protesters

Anti-government protesters gatecrashed Good Morning Britain (GMB) live broadcast on Wednesday.

Two protesters appeared behind correspondent Louisa James who was speaking outside the Houses of Parliament to GMB presenters Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh.

As Ms James was talking about the rates of inflation, the two jumped in holding signs bearing messages such as “get your Johnson out of our democracy”, “Brexit is not working”, “cost of Tory crisis”, and “we despise Tory lies”.

One of the protesters was later identified as Steve Bray, an activist who has been campaigning against Brexit since 2018.