Good Morning Britain gatecrashed by anti-government protesters

Posted on June 22, 2022 0

Anti-government protesters gatecrashed Good Morning Britain (GMB) live broadcast on Wednesday.

Two protesters appeared behind correspondent Louisa James who was speaking outside the Houses of Parliament to GMB presenters Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh.

As Ms James was talking about the rates of inflation, the two jumped in holding signs bearing messages such as “get your Johnson out of our democracy”, “Brexit is not working”, “cost of Tory crisis”, and “we despise Tory lies”.

One of the protesters was later identified as Steve Bray, an activist who has been campaigning against Brexit since 2018.

Click here to read our free newsletter

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Good Morning Britain gatecrashed by anti-government protesters