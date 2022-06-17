Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 movie ‘Dhadak’, has come a long way in her career. From establishing herself as a talented actress in the industry to winning over the audience with his on-screen brilliance, Janhvi looks adamant to carve a niche in Bollywood. And taking another step towards her ultimate goal, the actress recently dropped the first look of her much-anticipated movie ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

Sharing a couple of looks of her on-screen on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge?” and also revealed that the movie will release on Disney plus Hotstar on July 29. Check out her post here:

Written by Pankaj Matta, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ is set in Punjab, and is helmed by Sidharth Sengupta under Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and LYCA Productions banners. In addition to Janhvi, the film will also feature Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in significant roles.

While Janhvi’s last release ‘Roohi’ failed to impress the audience, the young actress hopes to turn the tables with her upcoming movie ‘Good Luck Jerry’. She also has interesting projects like ‘Mili’, ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ and ‘Bawaal’ in the pipeline. Plus, several online reports suggest that she has also bagged a role in ‘Dostana 2’ but the project is still in its early stages.

Cover Image: Instagram

Source Link : 'Good Luck Jerry': Janhvi Kapoor Looks Terrified Holding A Gun In The First Look; Film To Release On Disney Plus Hotstar