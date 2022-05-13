Texas Prisoner Escape

A convicted murderer has managed to escape police custody in Leon County, Texas, and is now on the run after he allegedly stabbed a guard while he was being taken to a medical examination.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped on foot and is currently at large.

The escape occurred when a bus carrying him and other inmates along Highway 7 near Centerville. Lopez manages to slip his restraints and then attacked the bus driver, identified by police as correctional officer Randy Smith.

A Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson said a fight broke out on the bus, during which time Lopez reportedly tried to grab the guard’s firearm. Lopez reportedly slashed the driver in the hand with a makeshift blade before the bus crashed and he made his escape.

Police are now on the hunt for the escaped inmate and have asked the public to stay away from him and to call 911 if they spot the man.

Show latest update 1652454249 Welcome to the liveblog Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog following the prison escape of convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez. Lopez reportedly stabbed a prison guard with a makeshift blade while he was being transferred on a prison bus. The bus crashed, and he fled on foot. He is still at large. Stay with The Independent throughout the day for updates on the manhunt for Lopez. Graig Graziosi 13 May 2022 16:04

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Gonzalo Lopez news - latest: Convicted murderer stabs guard, escapes prison bus in Texas