The Golden State Warriors lost in regulation for the first time this season as the Charlotte Hornets won an end-to-end battle 106-102.

Golden State had won their last seven and their sole defeat this season had come in overtime, but they were pushed all the way by Charlotte with 25 lead changes in the game.

Draymond Green who finished with 11 points, put the Warriors on level terms at 102-102 with 44.7 seconds left, but Miles Bridges landed a hook shot and Terry Rozier a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

Bridges top scored for the Hornets with 22, LaMelo Ball added 21 and Terry Rozier 20 as Charlotte won their third straight.

Kevin Durant scored 33 against his old side the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Brooklyn Nets recorded a 120-96 win.

Durant, who left the Thunder in 2016, added eight rebounds while Patty Mills scored 29 off the bench in the victory.

Anthony Davis scored 34 and had 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers saw off the San Antonio Spurs 114-106, while Trae Young scored 42 for the Atlanta Hawks in a 120-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns downed the Houston Rockets 115-89, the Denver Nuggets were dominant in a 124-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls saw off the Los Angeles Clippers 100-90.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Golden State Warriors stung by Charlotte Hornets for first regulation defeat