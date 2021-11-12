Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco seized by anti-vaccine protesters

Posted on November 12, 2021 0

Five people have been injured during a collision on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco after an anti-vaccine demonstration stopped traffic.

Two officers from California Highway Patrol and three Golden Gate Bridge workers were those caught in the collision on Thursday evening.

Reports suggested an anti-vaccine protest had caused delays to traffic crossing the famous bridge before the collision happened.

All injuries were reportedly minor.

More information follows…

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco seized by anti-vaccine protesters