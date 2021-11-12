Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco seized by anti-vaccine protesters

Five people have been injured during a collision on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco after an anti-vaccine demonstration stopped traffic.

Two officers from California Highway Patrol and three Golden Gate Bridge workers were those caught in the collision on Thursday evening.

Reports suggested an anti-vaccine protest had caused delays to traffic crossing the famous bridge before the collision happened.

All injuries were reportedly minor.

More information follows…

