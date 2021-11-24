Gogglebox’s Pete Sandiford congratulated by co-stars as he shares first photo from wedding

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford delighted fans as she shared the first photos from his wedding.

The reality TV star, who has appeared on the Channel 4 series since 2017, married Paige Yeomans in May.

On Monday (22 November), Sandiford shared his first photos of the wedding online, which show him in a blue suit and his wife in a long white dress as they walk by the sea.

Marking their six-month wedding anniversary, Sandiford captioned the photo: “Happy 6 month wedding anniversary to my best mate, wife and the best mummy in the world.”

Yeomans also posted a photo on their wedding day, writing: “22.05.21 When your best friend doubles up as the best husband.”

Pete’s sister and Gogglebox co-star Sophie commented: “Can’t believe how quick it’s gone.”

Meanwhile, Izzi Warner wrote: “Aww cuties, happy six-month anniversary you two,” as her sister Ellie added: “Awww congratulations, beautiful picture.”

“Congrats mate,” commented former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr.

Pete and Sophie also welcomed their first child earlier this year.

Last week, Channel 4 announced that they were currently in the process of casting their first Scottish family on Gogglebox, after audiences and politicians complained about the lack of Scottish people on the show.

