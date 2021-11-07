Gogglebox viewers divided over Giles and Mary moment in latest episode

Gogglebox viewers were left divided over an interaction between Giles and Mary in the latest episode.

The Channel 4 entertainment show returned on Friday (5 November), and the majority of social media discussion following the episode was directed the way of married couple Giles Wood and Mary Killen.

Giles and Mary have become favourites since their debut in 2015, mainly thanks to their bickering, which is always meant in good jest.

While many viewers often find the pair to be funny, some felt the bickering went too far in the latest episode.

At one stage, Giles heard a noise off camera and quipped that its source must be a “leprechaun stuck up a chimney” left behind after Halloween.

Wound up by his eccentric comment, Mary – jokingly – told Giles: “I’m going to have you sectioned.”

While some found the interaction entertaining, others expressed their frustration on social media.

Mary divided viewers with comment to Giles in latest ‘Gogglebox’ episode (Channel 4)

“I don’t know how Giles puts up with Mary, she’s so condescending and always talks down to him,” one viewer wrote, while another stated: “Baffles me that Giles and Mary are still together sometimes.”

Someone else wrote: “Mary does talk to Giles as if he’s a toddler.”

One viewer complained to Channel 4 for including the comment, branding it “really inappropriate”, with another viewer stating: “Good grief how awful is Mary at times.”

Meanwhile, other viewers found it to be business as usual, praising the couple for their mini spats.

“Poor Giles. Mary’s giving him merry hell tonight. I love them,” one wrote, with another adding: “It’s not too much to ask to wanna be like Giles & Marywhen I grow up, is it?”

