Gogglebox supports Ellie Warner as boyfriend remains in critical condition following hit-and-run accident

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner is being supported after extending her break from the show.

Warner, 31, missed the latest episode of the entertainment series due to her boyfriend Nat Eddleston being critically injured in a hit-and-run accident.

She also missed the previous episode to be by Eddleston’s bedside following the accident that initially left him fighting for his life.

He is now in a critical but stable condition, according to West Yorkshire police, who is investigating the incident.

According to The Sun, Gogglebox bosses are giving Ellie as much time as she needs away from the show.

A source close to the series said: “Channel 4 take duty of care really seriously. Obviously Ellie and Izzi are two of the most loved regulars on the show but it wouldn’t be right for them to have to film a light-hearted show when Nat is in such a critical condition.

“Producers have made it clear there is no pressure to return to filming and they can take all the time they need.”

Eddleston was rushed to intensive care on 18 March after the incident occurred in Leeds while he was on his way home from a night out.

He was placed on a life support machine after breaking his neck and back, and having two collapsed lungs.

Ellie Warner with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston, who is in hospital after hit-and-run accident (Ellie Warner via Instagram)

Warner appears on the series with her sister, Izzi.

The pair have been Gogglebox regulars since 2015. Their fans are sending well wishes to Warner, Eddleston and their families in the wake of the accident.

