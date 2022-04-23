The Gogglebox households were left traumatised after being made to watch an x-rated scene involving a woman and a duck.

During Friday (22 April) night’s episode of the Channel 4 series, the families tuned into Apple TV+’s new feminist anthology series Roar.

The series is based on Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection, with the families watching “The Woman Who Was Fed By a Duck” starring Merritt Wever, which featured a scene in which a woman is pleasured by a duck.

“I’ll never see a duck in the same way again,” said Sid.

As a clip was shown in which the duck proposition the woman, new Gogglebox star Roisin said: “This can’t go where I think it’s going to go”, while her partner Joe added: “What the f*** is going on?”

The duck then asked her to “take off your pants”, with the Gogglebox cast gasping and Helena saying: “No, shut up. Give over.”

“The duck can’t physically…” questioned Giles, while Mary assured him: “Well he can, he can use his beak as a penetrative tool.”

“Bloody hell, I’ve seen it all now,” said Shirley as the scene reached its dramatic climax. “There’s feathers everywhere.”

Mary then added: “It’s terrible. Really bad. It’s the worst programme I’ve ever seen.”

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Gogglebox stars ‘traumatised’ after watching explicit Roar sex scene involving a duck: ‘I’ve seen it all now’