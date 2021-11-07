Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has “owned” his mental health “struggles” after someone made a “dig” at him.

The TV personality, who appears in the popular Channel 4 entertainment show, shared a message to his followers on Instagram Stories, in which he said he has “never been open” about the subject.

“I’ve realised that all the time I’m saying about men and their mental health and we should be open,” he wrote.

“But I’ve realised that I’ve been quite hypocritical, because I’ve struggled with my mental health on and off over the last 10 years and I’ve never been open about it.”

Malone, who became a father in July 2020, added: “I’ve always felt too embarrassed to talk about it, and yesterday I got a dig made at my mental health by somebody I know, so I thought I’ll just come out and own it.”

He told his fans: “What I’m saying is like, fellas, we’re all in this together. Loads of us struggle so, it is what it is.”

In July, the Malone family were supported by Gogglebox viewers after revealing their dog Izzey had died.

The Malone family in ‘Gogglebox’ (Channel 4)

Izzey, who was a Rottweiler, could often be seen in the family’s segments.

Gogglebox airs Fridays on Channel 4.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Gogglebox star Shaun Malone shares mental health news having ‘never been open about it’