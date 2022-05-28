Gogglebox star Jenny Newby delights fans with health update after surgery

Gogglebox star Jenny Newby has given fans a positive health update after an operation caused her to miss most of the current series.

Newby and Lee Riley – who have starred on the show since 2014 – have been absent from the past few weeks of Gogglebox. The 19th season is currently underway on Channel 4.

The pair have been forced to miss out on much of the new series while Newby recovers from a minor surgery.

Speaking on the red carpet at the TV Baftas earlier this month, Lee said that Newby has “not been very well”, adding that she was scheduled to have a “mini” operation.

“She is recovering well, though,” said Lee at the time.

On Friday (27 May), Lee shared a video of himself to the Instagram account that he and Newby share.

In it, he tells followers: “Hi everybody, you’ll never guess who I just bumped into,” to which Newby responds: “Hi, it’s me!”

Newby goes on to thank her fans “for your kind ‘get well’ wishes”, adding that “they’ve really cheered me up”. Lee confirmed that she had been discharged from hospital.

While Newby will remain out of action for the remainder of season 19, the duo will return when the show is back on screens in autumn.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all in series 20,” Newby said, while Lee added: “September, guys. We’ll be back! Have a lovely summer everybody!”

Fans were thrilled to hear Newby’s health update. Fellow Gogglebox cast members also shared their well wishes.

Izzi Warner was among those to comment, writing: “Glad to see you’re feeling better Jenny. Lots of love.” Her sister Ellie added: “So glad to see you looking so well Jenny! Lots of love.”

“Sending lots of love from Eesh and Marky,” Mica Vee wrote.

Gogglebox airs on Friday nights at 9pm on Channel 4.

