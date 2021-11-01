Gogglebox: Former star Amy Tapper says family might return in future episode

Gogglebox fans will be left excited by the prospect of an old favourite returning to the show.

The Channel 4 entertainment show will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023, and one of its most popular stars has expressed an interest in return to mark the occasion.

Amy Tapper, 21, appeared on the series alongside her family shortly after it began in March 2013.

Despite Amy’s brother, Josh, departing in 2018, the family remained a Gogglebox fixture until they announced they had left in January 2021.

Now, one fan has asked Amy if she’d ever return to the show, and her answer has delighted viewers.

Replying on Instagram Stories, she said: “For now I don’t think so but I think next year or the year after is the 10th anniversary of Gogglebox so who knows?”

“Maybe we’ll come back for a cheeky series.”

Amy Tapper says her family might return for a future episode (Channel 4)

Channel 4 has not shared any details of a planned celebration for the show’s 10th anniversary.

However, it seems a safe bet that the broadcaster will mark the occasion, given Gogglebox has become one of Channel 4’s most popular shows over the past decade.

