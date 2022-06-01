Gogglebox family announce they are leaving Channel 4 show

Posted on June 1, 2022 0

The Baggs family have announced that they have decided to quit Channel 4‘s Gogglebox.

Couple Terry and Lisa and their two sons Joe and George debuted on the show in 2020, and quickly became fan favourites.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Joe said the family had “loved every second” of the show but could not commit to filming another series due to other “exciting opportunities.”

“It’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime,” Joe’s statement read.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Gogglebox family announce they are leaving Channel 4 show