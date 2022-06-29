Go on a Bajan foodventure – from haute cuisine to cult street eats

It may be known for its breathtaking beaches and scorching Caribbean climate, but Barbados is also serving a seriously impressive food scene. Bajan-spiced jug-jug, delectable, gooey macaroni pie and sweet, crumbly coconut bread (or as the locals call it sweet bread) are just a few of the dishes you can expect to come across in the land of the flying fish. Here’s our guide to where to go and what to eat in the culinary capital of the Caribbean.

Must-try local spots

Tuck into some delicious bajan cuisine at one of the eateries loved by locals (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Nothing quite hits the spot like a traditional Bajan cutter: a thick Barbadian sandwich made with pillowy Bajan salt bread and packed with succulent fillings, and nowhere makes them quite like Cuz’s Fish Stand on the west coast. This easy-to-spot bright blue shack is always lined with locals who are eager to get their hands on a salty flying fish cutter, but there’s a reason people queue. Pick up a classic and enjoy fluffy slices of soft, salty bread filled with warm fish, lettuce, tomatoes and special pink pepper sauce.

For more bucket-list worthy bites, head to R.A. Mapp in Bridgetown, a popular takeaway joint serving juicy rotisserie chicken with the same special condiment that’s been used for over 20 years. Other excellent local spots include Granny’s Restaurant in Oistins for Bajan and Creole classics, as well as Brown Sugar restaurant, located in a beautiful Barbadian heritage home, serving an all-you-can-eat buffet of traditional Bajan food.

Street food classics

Head to the famed Oistins Fish Fry Friday for a night of food, drink and dancing (Shutterstock / Adriel Jackman)

If you’re not totally fish-fried out (actually impossible), then the open-air Oistins Fish Fry on the south coast is an absolute must. Chow down on the freshest grilled or fried fish cooked right in front of you to the sound of Bajan soca as locals and tourists welcome in the weekend with live music and dancing. They start serving food from around 6pm, but if you arrive a little early you can take a stroll along the pier and collect some scraps from local fish vendors to feed the turtles with. However, if you find yourself over in Bridgetown, then another can’t-miss is Yelluh Meat, home of the classic Barbadian breadfruit bowls: roasted breadfruit filled with the chopped up flesh of the fruit, drizzled in Yelluh Meat’s special garlic butter and topped with different fillings like pickled pigtails and stringy pulled pork.

High-end eats

Enjoy a meal with a view at stylish seaside restaurant Champers (Champers)

If you prefer to stick to fine dining, or you’re looking for somewhere to commemorate a special occasion, the island also has its fair share of ritzy restaurants that promise an experience to remember. First up is Champers located on Skeetes Hill in Hastings. This stylish seaside spot is set inside a traditional old Bajan home overlooking one side of the picturesque Accra Beach. You’re guaranteed well-seasoned, hearty portions here with dishes like oven-roasted barracuda and lobster tacos stealing the limelight.

For oceanfront dining with 180-degree beach views, you can’t get much better than QP Bistro, a restaurant burrowed into a cliffside on the west coast. This iconic establishment serves a world-class menu of dishes made with quality ingredients, like coconut shrimps and baja burritos. The space itself is pretty special and has recently been totally revamped; you’ll find private tables overlooking the Caribbean Sea, a swanky cigar lounge and a new, snazzy menu headed up by Michelin-starred chef, Matt Worswick.

For Michelin-starred food in breathtaking surrounds, head to QP Bistro (QP Bistro)

Or for a chance to sample a wealth of delicious local dishes, head to Bajan Blue at Sandy Lane. This beachfront restaurant is famed for its themed buffets, from the Sumptuous Sunday Brunch to the Taste of the West Indies dinner held on Tuesdays. Seafood is also a speciality, with their Baked Wild Caught Red Snapper and Madras Spiny Lobster Curry and Salmon Sumo Crunch sushi among the many must-eats.

Culinary festivals

Eat, drink and be merry at the Barbados Food and Rum Festival, where you can sample the best tipples on the island (Alamy Stock Photo)

One way to really get to know the cuisine and culture of a destination is by attending a local food and drink festival. In this case, the most iconic being the Barbados Food and Rum Festival. This annual event is a nod to Caribbean culture, creativity and cuisine, and is a celebration of all things rum. Sample some of the best tipples on the island before choosing a spot to eat delicious, fresh Caribbean food. Many restaurants across the island curate menus specifically for the event, from street food and open-air fish frys to fine-dining.

If you happen to be in Barbados when Oistins Fish Festival is taking place, which is traditionally over Easter, it would basically be a crime not to go. This vibrant festival honours all of those who contribute to the flourishing fishing industry in Barbados and beautifully encapsulates the essence of Bajan culture. Here you can slurp on bottles of Bank’s Beer and jam to the sounds of reggae and traditional Bajan Tuk bands before picking up a souvenir or two at one of the many local craft stalls.

For more ideas and inspiration for your Bajan break and great deals on everything from accommodation to trips and experiences, head to Visit Barbados

