GMB: Richard Madeley criticised for ‘patronising’ questioning of Just Stop Oil protester

Richard Madeley has been criticised for his “patronising” line of questioning during an interview with a Just Stop Oil protester on Good Morning Britain.

Many viewers took to social media to respond to the debate, which featured climate activist Miranda Whelehan defending the group’s action against the host and journalist Lowri Turner.

“This ‘Just Stop Oil’ slogan is very playground-ish isn’t it? It’s very Vicky Pollard, it’s quite childish,” Madeley said, before claiming GMB had nothing but “furious complaints” from viewers over the activists.

He has since been criticised for his “patronising” approach.

